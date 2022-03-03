EU imposes more restrictions on Belarus over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 08:36, March 03, 2022

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an additional 22 individuals and further restrictions on trade against Belarus over its role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, the council said that it decided to impose "targeted restrictive measures" over "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

The sanctions were issued against 22 high-ranked members of Belarusian military personnel "in view of their role in the decision making and strategic planning processes that led to the Belarusian involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

The EU Council had already listed 20 members of Belarusian military personnel in the same context in February.

"With these measures, we are targeting those in Belarus who collaborate with these attacks against Ukraine and restricting trade in a number of key sectors," said Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy.

The council also introduced more restrictions in the trade of goods used for the production or manufacturing of tobacco products, mineral fuels, bituminous substances and gaseous hydrocarbon products, potassium chloride products, wood products, cement products, iron and steel products and rubber products, said the statement.

Further restrictions were also imposed on exports of dual-use goods and technology, and certain advanced goods and technology which might contribute to Belarus' military, technological, defense and security development, together with restrictions on the provision of related services, it said.

