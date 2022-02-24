Ukraine introduces special measures in regions bordering Russia, Belarus

Xinhua) 08:32, February 24, 2022

KIEV, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine has imposed special measures in regions bordering Russia, Belarus and those having access to the seas, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The measures include the limitation of movement of private vehicles and floating devices, flights of light planes and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as restrictions on filming and photographing of certain objects, according to a statement on the SBGS website.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has proposed that the parliament should introduce a state of emergency in Ukraine amid the ongoing tensions with Russia.

If the parliament approves the move, the state of emergency will be introduced in all parts of the country, except for the conflict-hit Lugansk and Donetsk regions, for 30 days.

In Lugansk and Donetsk, the state of emergency has already been in place since 2014 after the conflict between the Ukrainian government troops and local armed groups started.

Since November, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, with a possible intention of "invasion."

Denying any intention to attack any country, Russia said it has the right to mobilize troops within its borders to defend its territory, as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's increasing military activities near Russia's borders constitute a threat to Russia's border security.

