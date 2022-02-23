Home>>
Couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022 for good luck in Belarus
(Xinhua) 11:10, February 23, 2022
A couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome date considered lucky, in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
