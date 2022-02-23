We Are China

Couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022 for good luck in Belarus

Xinhua) 11:10, February 23, 2022

A couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome date considered lucky, in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome date considered lucky, in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A couple registers for marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome date considered lucky, in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)