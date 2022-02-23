Couples across world registrate marriage on Feb. 22 of 2022 for good wishes

Xinhua) 09:01, February 23, 2022

A newly-wedded couple pose for photos in Fort Canning Park, after marriage registration at the nearby Registry of Marriage in Singapore on Feb. 22, 2022.

Feb. 22 of 2022, a date with numbers of 2s that roughly resonant the pronunciation of "love" in spoken Chinese, is preferred by couples to registrate marriage for good wishes. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A newly-wedded couple takes selfies in Fort Canning Park, after marriage registration at the nearby Registry of Marriage in Singapore on Feb. 22, 2022.

A newly-wedded couple pose for photos in Fort Canning Park, after marriage registration at the nearby Registry of Marriage in Singapore on Feb. 22, 2022.

A newly-wedded couple pose for photos in Fort Canning Park, after marriage registration at the nearby Registry of Marriage in Singapore on Feb. 22, 2022.

A newlywed couple pose for photos after marriage registration at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2022. Many local couples chose to register their marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome day they deem as rare and auspicious. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Newlywed couples register their marriage at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2022. Many local couples chose to register their marriage on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome day they deem as rare and auspicious. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A blind couple pose for photos after their wedding ceremony in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2022. Three local blind couples chose to get married on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome day they consider as once-in-a-lifetime and worth cherishing. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)

Blind brides and grooms sit during a wedding ceremony in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2022. Three local blind couples chose to get married on Feb. 22, 2022, a palindrome day they consider as once-in-a-lifetime and worth cherishing. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)

