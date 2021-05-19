China registers an average of 10 mln new marriages every year

Xinhua) 14:48, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- An average of 10 million new marriages are registered annually in China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Wednesday.

Marriage registries across the country handle an annual average of nearly 4 million divorces, according to statistics released by the ministry.

Approximately 4 million marriage certificates are issued every year for spouses who have not registered their marriages or have lost their certificates, the ministry said.

