China registers an average of 10 mln new marriages every year
(Xinhua) 14:48, May 19, 2021
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- An average of 10 million new marriages are registered annually in China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Wednesday.
Marriage registries across the country handle an annual average of nearly 4 million divorces, according to statistics released by the ministry.
Approximately 4 million marriage certificates are issued every year for spouses who have not registered their marriages or have lost their certificates, the ministry said.
