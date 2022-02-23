We Are China

In Pics: Lovebirds and their marriage registration on a special date in China

Xinhua) 07:52, February 23, 2022

A couple poses for a photo at a marriage registry of Daoli District in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Feb. 22 of 2022, a palindrome date consisting of a number of twos that roughly resonant the pronunciation of "love" in spoken Chinese, is preferred by lovebirds to registrate marriage for good wishes. Check out some of the loving couples' happiest moments.

A couple registers marriage at a marriage registry of Daoli District in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A couple holding their marriage certificates poses for a photo outside a marriage registry of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A couple holds their marriage certificates at a marriage registry of Daoli District in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member (R) presents marriage certificates to a couple at a marriage registry of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member (R) presents a commemorative card to a couple at a marriage registry of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A couple holding marriage certificates poses for a photo outside a marriage registry of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A couple registers marriage at a marriage registry of Daoli District in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

