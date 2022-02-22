Chinese lovers flock to register for marriage on 'Twosday'

Ecns.cn) 16:57, February 22, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 captures lovers sharing a tender moment at a Marriage Registration Office on the special "Twosday" in Changchun City, north China's Jilin Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

The day Feb. 22, 2022 is the 22nd day of the first lunar month in China, as well as the 2nd day in the week, with nine "2" in total. The pronunciation of "2" in Chinese sounds like "love." Lovers hope the auspicious and rare day would set a good start for their marriage.

