Belarusian president signs directive on deepening ties with China

Xinhua) 13:59, December 04, 2021

MINSK, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Friday signed a directive on the development of relations between Belarus and China.

According to the presidential press service, the document is aimed at further deepening the two countries' strategic partnership in a wide range of areas in 2021-2025.

The directive defines the priority tasks for the near future: strengthening cooperation in the political sphere, preserving the values of friendship and mutual support, building up trade, economic, financial and investment cooperation, and implementing the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the opinion of the Belarusian side, the effective implementation of the goals set in the directive will help bring bilateral relations to a new level, the press service said.

