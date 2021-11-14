Belarusian president orders building tents for refugees, distributing relief supplies

MINSK, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Saturday to set up tents and distribute relief supplies to refugees gathered near the Belarusian-Polish border.

Lukashenko said that setting up tents must first help children among refugees and provide humanitarian assistance to other refugees.

According to a report of BELTA news agency, on Friday, more than 10 tons of humanitarian relief materials were delivered to the border refugee gathering area. These supplies included bread, canned food, milk, water, hygiene products and warm clothing.

The Belarusian Red Cross and Belarusian social enterprise organizations have all participated in humanitarian relief work.

Since Nov. 8, the situation with refugees at the border between Belarus and Poland has become increasingly tense. Belarus said there were border areas where more than 2,000 refugees gathered, while Poland estimated that the number of immigrants reached 3,000 to 4,000.

