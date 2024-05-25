Putin says ready to continue talks with Ukraine, but on previous agreements

Xinhua) 12:59, May 25, 2024

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk, Belarus, on May 24, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before. (President of the Republic of Belarus official website/Handout via Xinhua)

MINSK, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before.

"Well, let them (negotiations) return, but not from what one side wants, but based on those agreements reached during negotiations in Belarus and Turkey and based on the current situation on the ground," Putin told a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko, in Minsk.

The Istanbul agreements satisfied both the Ukrainian and the Russian sides in 2022, Putin said, adding that Russia supports the resumption of negotiations with Ukraine.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on May 24, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before. (President of the Republic of Belarus official website/Handout via Xinhua)

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko (1st R, Front) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R, Front) review the honor guard in Minsk, Belarus, on May 24, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before. (President of the Republic of Belarus official website/Handout via Xinhua)

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko (2nd R, Front) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L, Front) in Minsk, Belarus, on May 24, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine, but only based on the agreements reached before. (President of the Republic of Belarus official website/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)