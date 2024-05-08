China congratulates Putin on his inauguration

May 08, 2024

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates President Putin on his inauguration, and believes Russia will make new achievements in national development and economic and social progress under his leadership, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the fact that Vladimir Putin was officially sworn in on Tuesday as President of the Russian Federation for a six-year term and Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the President will visit China in the first foreign trip of his new term in office.

"Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have enjoyed sound and steady growth," Lin said.

He added that the two sides uphold the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party and advance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and playing a positive role in advancing global common development.

Noting this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties, Lin said that the two sides will follow the guidance of the common understandings between the two presidents, further enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation and carry forward their friendship to jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, implement true multilateralism and make global governance more just and equitable.

"China highly values the strategic guidance from head-of-state diplomacy for China-Russia relations. The two presidents agreed to maintain close interactions and ensure the smooth and steady growth of China-Russia relations," he said.

