Russia says proof show link between Moscow attack terrorists, Ukraine
This photo taken on March 28, 2024 shows the Crocus City Hall concert venue in suburban Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
"After working with detained terrorists, studying the technical devices seized from them, and analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence was obtained of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists," the committee said on Telegram.
MOSCOW, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian Investigative Committee said Thursday that it has found evidence connecting terrorists from the Crocus City Hall attack in suburban Moscow with "Ukrainian nationalists."
The committee said that it had confirmed data showing that the terrorists received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in the preparation of the crime."
The committee also noted another suspect involved in a terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained.
