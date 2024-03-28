UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's heinous and cowardly terrorist attack near Besham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani.

The members of the council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement.

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The attack occurred Tuesday when a vehicle from the Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed by a Chinese company in the province, was attacked by terrorists.

