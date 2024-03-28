Home>>
Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 140
(Xinhua) 10:52, March 28, 2024
MOSCOW, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Friday's terrorist attack has risen to 140 after gunmen stormed a concert hall in suburban Moscow, according to local authorities.
One of the injured people from the attack died Wednesday, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, bringing the total number of deaths to 140.
Earlier on Monday, Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said the deaths from the attack had risen to 139.
