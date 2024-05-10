Victory Day military parade held in Moscow
Su-25 attack aircraft are seen during the Victory Day military parade over Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Military vehicles march during the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Servicewomen march during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
Russian honor guard soldiers carrying the Russian national flag march during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II.
Russian honor guard soldiers carrying the Russian national flag march during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II.
Servicemen make preparation ahead of the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024, which marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, Russia's term for World War II. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)
