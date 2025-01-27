Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential election

MINSK, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election of Belarus, according to the preliminary results released early Monday by the country's Central Election Commission.

The preliminary data from the Central Election Commission showed that Lukashenko received 86.82 percent of the vote. Sergei Syrankov, Oleg Gaidukevich, Anna Kanopatskaya and Alexander Khizhnyak secured 3.21 percent, 2.02 percent, 1.86 percent and 1.74 percent of the vote, respectively.

Under Belarusian law, a presidential candidate who secures more than 50 percent of the vote is declared the winner.

Belarussian president is elected by direct ballot and the term of office is five years. The Belarus election commission will announce the final results of the voting no later than Feb. 5.

