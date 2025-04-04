China revises list of Chinese aviation martyrs during WWII

Xinhua) 09:51, April 04, 2025

NANJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday released its second revised list of Chinese aviation martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, expanding it to 1,470 names, according to the Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The latest update adds the information of two newly verified heroes while correcting and supplementing details -- including names, hometowns, birth and death dates for 12 martyrs.

The updates followed last year's release of information about 1,468 verified Chinese anti-Japanese aviation heroes, which was met with widespread attention and support.

"After receiving the application of inscription and information about martyrs, the memorial hall conducted verification of materials, finally inscribed the name of two martyrs," said Dou Ruoqi, a staff member of the memorial hall.

"The addition and correction aims to better the list of anti-Japanese aviation heroes. It is not only a deep memory of the heroes, but also respect and inheritance of history," said Dou.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Also on Thursday, a solemn ceremony honoring anti-Japanese aviation heroes was held, one day before Qingming Festival, a Chinese traditional festival to mourn ancestors and heroes.

Cao Zhiqin is a relative of an aviation martyr. His grand-uncle Cao Xugui lost his life during a training mission in the United States at the age of 21 on Nov. 24, 1944 and was buried there.

"Our family found his resting place after decades of relentless efforts. Since then, we longed to see his name honored among China's anti-Japanese aviation heroes. Today, that decades-old yearning is fulfilled," Cao said, after bowed to the monument where the name of his grand-uncle had been newly inscribed.

The Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs Memorial Hall houses a rich collection of historical materials documenting the joint efforts of air forces of China, the Soviet Union, the United States, and other countries during World War II to fight the invading Japanese troops.

The names of 4299 Chinese and foreign anti-Japanese aviation martyrs have been engraved on the monument in the memorial hall.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)