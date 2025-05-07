Home>>
Why is May 9 so important to Russians?
By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie, Elena Davydova, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 14:08, May 07, 2025
2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, and the World Anti-Fascist War. Victory Day on May 9 commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, and remains one of Russia's most significant celebrations. Each year, the country holds a parade and fires ceremonial salutes. Why is the day so important for Russians? Join People's Daily Online reporter Elena Davydova to find out!
