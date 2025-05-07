Why is May 9 so important to Russians?

14:08, May 07, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Kou Jie, Elena Davydova, Zhang Wenjie ( People's Daily Online

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, and the World Anti-Fascist War. Victory Day on May 9 commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, and remains one of Russia's most significant celebrations. Each year, the country holds a parade and fires ceremonial salutes. Why is the day so important for Russians? Join People's Daily Online reporter Elena Davydova to find out!

