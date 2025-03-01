Moscow, Washington agree on joint steps to restore diplomatic missions

Xinhua) 15:37, March 01, 2025

MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Moscow and Washington have agreed on joint measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted financing of diplomatic missions in both countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Russian and U.S. delegations held talks in Istanbul, Türkiye on Thursday. The closed-door meeting held at the U.S. consulate general there lasted over six hours.

The ministry said the two sides discussed ways to resolve "numerous irritants" in bilateral relations.

"Joint steps were agreed upon to ensure the unimpeded financing of the activities of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States on a reciprocal basis, and to create the appropriate conditions for diplomats to perform their official duties," it added.

