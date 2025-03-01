Russia, U.S. agree on new Russian ambassador to Washington

Xinhua) 13:57, March 01, 2025

MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Russia has appointed Alexander Darchiev as its new ambassador to the United States following the approval of Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Foreign Ministry said that Washington officially approved Darchiev's appointment during the recent consultations that took place between Russian and U.S. delegations in Istanbul on Thursday.

Darchiev was previously the director of the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry. He is expected to depart for Washington soon.

