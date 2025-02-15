Russia says too early to discuss details of potential talks with Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:03, February 15, 2025

MOSCOW, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- It is too early to discuss specific details regarding potential negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are saying that supplies (to Ukraine) should be stopped, as the continuation of the conflict is tied to the ongoing supplies," Zakharova said during her weekly briefing.

She stressed that the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine should not be linked to the start of the negotiation process, and stopping the supply of weapons should not be seen as a condition that would drive or "stimulate" potential talks.

Zakharova further said that it was simply too early to talk about a specific negotiation process.

She said that until recently, some have prohibited themselves from holding negotiations, while others insisted that everything should be resolved on the battlefield, adding that Moscow will provide necessary comments when there is an appropriate reason to do so.

