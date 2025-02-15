Zelensky says Ukraine ready to move toward peace after meeting with Vance

Xinhua) 09:56, February 15, 2025

KIEV, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine stands ready to move towards peace following his meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich of Germany on Friday.

"We are ready to move as quickly as possible towards a real and guaranteed peace," he said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's determination, which he believes can help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and secure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine looks forward to the visit of Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, for further meetings and a deeper assessment of the situation on the ground.

Following the talks with Zelensky, Vance said that the United States aims to achieve durable and lasting peace, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Zelensky and Vance met on the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference that kicked off earlier Friday.

