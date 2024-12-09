U.S. announces nearly 1 bln USD in longer-term weapons aid to Ukraine

Xinhua) 11:15, December 09, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Saturday that it will provide weapons worth 988 million U.S. dollars to Ukraine over a relatively longer term to enhance its military capabilities amid the conflict with Russia.

According to a statement, the additional military assistance, to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), involves ammunition for the HIMARS, unmanned aerial vehicles, and equipment, components, and spare parts to maintain, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles.

This is the Joe Biden administration's 22nd USAI package for Ukraine, the statement said.

Unlike weapons provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authorities that are pulled down directly from shelves in the Pentagon's warehouse, weapons in a USAI package are usually procured through contracts signed by the U.S. government with domestic manufacturers, often resulting in longer delivery times.

