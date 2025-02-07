Ukraine presidential aide, U.S. envoy hold phone talks

February 07, 2025

KIEV, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President's Office chief Andriy Yermak said Friday that he held a phone conversation with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

The two sides discussed Kellogg's upcoming visit to Ukraine, the situation at the battlefield and the security of Ukrainian civilians, Yermak said on Telegram.

Achieving a just and sustainable peace remains a priority for Ukraine, he said, adding that another key topic of the conversation was the upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference.

Yermak said earlier that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would lead a Ukrainian delegation to the conference scheduled for Feb. 14-16 in the German city of Munich.

