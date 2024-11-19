EU FMs discuss Ukraine, no common position on lifting weapons restrictions
BRUSSELS, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Foreign affairs ministers of the European Union gathered in Brussels Monday to mainly discuss the Ukraine issue, including U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kiev to deploy U.S. long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia.
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell confirmed that Ukraine has received U.S. permission to strike up to 300 km deep into Russian territory.
He also said the EU foreign ministers have discussed military and financial support for Ukraine. But on lifting these restrictions, Borrell noted that the EU countries have not developed a common position.
"Today, in particular, there has been no position on this. Each country makes its own decision," Borrell said after the ministerial meeting.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reiterated his decision not to give Ukraine Taurus long-range missiles.
In addition, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto described the White House's approval for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles as an "extremely dangerous" step that could escalate the conflict, according to a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.
