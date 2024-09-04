Ukrainian FM tenders resignation

Xinhua) 17:52, September 04, 2024

KIEV, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the parliament, parliament's chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook.

Stefanchuk said the parliament will consider Kuleba's application at one of the nearest plenary sessions.

Kuleba, 43, was appointed Ukraine's foreign minister in March 2020.

On Tuesday, David Arakhamia, parliamentary faction leader of the Party of Servant of the People, said on Telegram that more than 50 percent of the cabinet's staff will be reshuffled soon.

