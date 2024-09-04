Home>>
Ukrainian FM tenders resignation
(Xinhua) 17:52, September 04, 2024
KIEV, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the parliament, parliament's chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook.
Stefanchuk said the parliament will consider Kuleba's application at one of the nearest plenary sessions.
Kuleba, 43, was appointed Ukraine's foreign minister in March 2020.
On Tuesday, David Arakhamia, parliamentary faction leader of the Party of Servant of the People, said on Telegram that more than 50 percent of the cabinet's staff will be reshuffled soon.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing calls for cooling down Ukraine crisis
- Putin vows "worthy response" to Ukraine's attack on border regions
- EU to disburse 4.2 bln euros under Ukraine Facility
- Russia evacuates Belgorod residents amid escalating tensions on Ukrainian border
- Ukraine experiences largest drone attack since beginning of conflict
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.