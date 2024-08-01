Home>>
Ukraine experiences largest drone attack since beginning of conflict
(Xinhua) 11:45, August 01, 2024
KIEV, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine on early Wednesday experienced one of the largest drone attacks since its conflict with Russia started, the country's Air Force said in a statement.
Russia launched 89 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine from different directions and the air defense intercepted all of them, the statement said.
More than 40 drones were shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts, where the attack lasted for seven hours, said the Kiev City Military Administration.
At least 13 private residences in the Kiev region were damaged by the debris of the intercepted drones, said regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko.
There were no immediate reports of casualties caused by the attack.
