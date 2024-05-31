U.S. permits Ukraine to strike Russian targets with U.S. weapons near Kharkiv
KIEV, May 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has given Ukraine permission to strike certain areas inside Russia with U.S.-provided weapons, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported Thursday, citing foreign media.
According to the report, Washington allowed Kiev to use American-provided weapons for counter-fire purposes and solely against sites near Russia's border with Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
The decision was adopted due to "worsening conditions" for Ukraine on the battlefield following Russia's advances and improved position in the Kharkiv region, the report said.
The U.S. policy regarding long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed and Ukraine was not given permission to use American weapons for attacks deep into Russia, it said.
