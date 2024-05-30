China firmly opposes U.S. interference in Cuba's internal affairs under the pretext of counterterrorism

Xinhua) 10:54, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. interference in Cuba's internal affairs under the pretext of counterterrorism and its political suppression and economic sanctions against Cuba, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a media query. Not long ago, the U.S. government removed Cuba from the list of country not fully cooperating against terrorism, but still designated it as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Mao said that as Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla noted, the United States has just admitted what everybody knows, that Cuba cooperates fully with the fight against terrorism.

She said China commends Cuba for its effort to fight terrorism, and firmly opposes the U.S. interference in Cuba's internal affairs under the pretext of counterterrorism and its political suppression and economic sanctions against Cuba.

China calls on the United States to handle its relations with Cuba in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the norms governing international relations, Mao said, adding that the United States needs to lift all its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, properly solve disputes and differences through dialogue and negotiation, and contribute to improving U.S.-Cuba relations and keeping the Americas peaceful and stable.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)