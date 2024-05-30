Racist ideology spreads virulently in U.S., spills across borders: report

Xinhua) 09:47, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Racist ideology is spreading virulently in the United States with the help of the Internet, and even shows a trend of transnational diffusion, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2023, which was released on Wednesday.

Racists "have opened up a new space of communication on the Internet, using social media, music, games and other platforms to carry out widespread abuse and harassment against ethnic minorities," said the report issued by China's State Council Information Office.

For instance, the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022 had posted on Discord, a gaming chat app community, that a game on the Roblox gaming platform had influenced his radicalization.

Even worse, racism in the United States "has become a major exporter of extreme racism, which has aroused the vigilance of many countries," the report said.

"Conspiracy theories, racial superiority theories, anti-government extremism, and other forms of hate and intolerance have spread so far in the United States that some countries have labeled American groups and citizens as foreign terrorists," it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)