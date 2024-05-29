F-35 crashes in U.S. state New Mexico
SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A new F-35 aircraft on Tuesday crashed near the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport in the U.S. state of New Mexico, according to reports.
The pilot was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
As of Tuesday evening, the pilot was in stable condition, said a press release from Kirtland Air Force Base.
The aircraft was a new F-35, which was being transferred from a Lockheed Martin factory to be handed over to the service at the time of the crash, officials said.
Lockheed Martin said the F-35B was en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base in California when it crashed after refueling at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. State Department official reportedly resigns over obstruction of aid to Gaza
- The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2023
- China issues report on U.S. human rights violations in 2023
- Trump's lawyer, prosecution make closing arguments in hush money trial
- Academic workers at UC Los Angeles strike over university's handling of pro-Palestinian protests
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.