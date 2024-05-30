Deaths from police brutality in U.S. hit record high in 2023: report

Xinhua) 09:44, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States saw the highest number of people killed by police last year since its national tracking began in 2013, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2023, which was released on Wednesday.

Police in the United States killed at least 1,247 people last year, which means an average of roughly three people killed by officers each day, the report issued by China's State Council Information Office said, citing Mapping Police Violence, a non-profit research group.

However, "the accountability system for police law enforcement is in vain," the report said.

American police departments have always detested citizens questioning the legality of their law enforcement actions, and the mechanism for holding police accountable for illegal acts is virtually useless, the report said, citing the book "Arresting Citizenship: The Democratic Consequences of American Crime Control."

"The problem of excessive use of force by police is prominent in the United States, but most law enforcement departments refuse to release the data on the use of force," it said.

