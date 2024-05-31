Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial

Xinhua) 08:19, May 31, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R, Front) sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, the United States, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Jeenah Moon/Pool via Xinhua)

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, becoming the first former president in U.S. history convicted of a crime.

NEW YORK, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A jury in New York on Thursday found former U.S. President Donald Trump guilty on all charges in the hush money case.

Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payment of 130,000 U.S. dollars to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, shortly before the presidential election.

Trump became the first former president in U.S. history convicted of a crime.

The jury of 12 people reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon after deliberation started one day ago.

Judge Juan Merchan denied an acquittal motion and set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

Trump, who is widely expected to appeal afterwards, said the hush money trial against him was "rigged" and a "disgrace."

Both Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg left the courtroom shortly after the verdict was read and confirmed with jurors.

The trial started on April 15.

As the first former U.S. president to stand a criminal trial and the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee in the 2024 general election, Trump also faces three other criminal indictments.

