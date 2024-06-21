Home>>
Ukraine says over 52,000 troops trained by EU
(Xinhua) 16:55, June 21, 2024
KIEV, June 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 52,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM), the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Friday.
Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants and officers have participated in the training program, according to the country's defense ministry.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Balanutsa urged the EU to extend the training mission as the Ukrainian army is forming new brigades.
The two-year EUMAM was launched on Nov. 15, 2022. The mission includes training on demining, medical assistance, maintenance and repair, among others, and is conducted on the EU's soil.
