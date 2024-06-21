U.S. to prioritize Ukraine's need for advanced missiles by redirecting arms sales from other countries
WASHINGTON, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States will redirect near-term arms sales planned for other countries to Ukraine to "reprioritize" Kiev's need for advanced missile systems, a senior U.S. national security official said Thursday.
John Kirby, the National Security Council's spokesperson, told the press that to address Ukraine's urgent need for missile defense systems such as the Patriot and the NASAM, the United States will "reprioritize the deliveries of these exports so that those missiles rolling off the production line will now be provided to Ukraine."
"As a result, deliveries of these missiles to other countries that are currently in the queue will have to be delayed. To be clear, those countries will still receive the missiles that they have ordered. It's just that the delivery timelines will now take a little longer," Kirby said.
He said the administration has informed "all affected countries" and is "making every effort to minimize any negative impact" to countries that should have been the recipients of those military sales.
Asked about the affected countries' reaction to the decision, Kirby said he would describe it as "broadly understanding of it."
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine, EU extend freight transport deal for another year
- U.S., Ukraine sign bilateral security agreement on sidelines of G7
- China has been the most firmly and actively committed to promoting peace talks on the Ukraine issue
- U.S. permits Ukraine to strike Russian targets with U.S. weapons near Kharkiv
- China welcomes more countries to jointly promote de-escalation of Ukraine crisis: spokesperson
- Putin says ready to continue talks with Ukraine, but on previous agreements
- Zelensky signs legislation to allow some convicts to join armed forces
- U.S. announces 400 mln USD in additional weapons aid to Ukraine
- Ukraine says Russian raids ruin 2 hydroelectric power plants
- Ukraine's energy facilities under Russian air raids, official says
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.