U.S. to prioritize Ukraine's need for advanced missiles by redirecting arms sales from other countries

Xinhua) 14:43, June 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States will redirect near-term arms sales planned for other countries to Ukraine to "reprioritize" Kiev's need for advanced missile systems, a senior U.S. national security official said Thursday.

John Kirby, the National Security Council's spokesperson, told the press that to address Ukraine's urgent need for missile defense systems such as the Patriot and the NASAM, the United States will "reprioritize the deliveries of these exports so that those missiles rolling off the production line will now be provided to Ukraine."

"As a result, deliveries of these missiles to other countries that are currently in the queue will have to be delayed. To be clear, those countries will still receive the missiles that they have ordered. It's just that the delivery timelines will now take a little longer," Kirby said.

He said the administration has informed "all affected countries" and is "making every effort to minimize any negative impact" to countries that should have been the recipients of those military sales.

Asked about the affected countries' reaction to the decision, Kirby said he would describe it as "broadly understanding of it."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)