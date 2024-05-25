China welcomes more countries to jointly promote de-escalation of Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:12, May 25, 2024

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said it is welcome to see more countries to jointly play a constructive role in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis and promoting talks for peace.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to introduce the "Common Understandings Between China and Brazil on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which was issued by the two sides on Thursday.

Wang said that top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with special advisor to Brazilian president on Thursday in Beijing. They had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis, and reached six common understandings.

These six common understandings reflect not just the joint position of China and Brazil, but also the widespread concern and genuine desire of the vast international community for promoting political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said with the full-blown Ukraine crisis now in its third year, the fighting has shown no sign of stopping and generated more spillovers. It is widely believed that the pressing priority is to cool down the situation and accumulate conditions for ceasefire, he added.

"Many developing countries, including China and Brazil, have called for upholding an objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis," Wang said, adding that all of these countries believe that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the crisis.

Wang noted that the common understandings, though jointly initiated by China and Brazil, are meant for the world.

"We welcome more countries, developing and developed countries alike, to support and endorse these common understandings, and jointly play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and promoting talks for peace," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)