Home>>
Ukrainian, U.S. presidents discuss defense issues over phone
(Xinhua) 16:14, October 17, 2024
KIEV, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed defense issues in a phone call, Zelensky's press service reported Wednesday.
During the conversation, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United States for the new defense package worth 425 million U.S. dollars, which includes additional air defense systems and long-range weapons.
He urged the United States to speed up the delivery of more air defense systems to Ukraine and to enhance cooperation in weapon production.
Zelensky and Biden also focused on strengthening bilateral defense collaboration in the coming months.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Election betting markets in U.S. gain traction amid concerns
- News Analysis: Hurricane-induced IV fluid shortage exposes U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities
- U.S. hospitals struggle as storms worsen medical products shortages
- Pentagon says to deploy THAAD battery to Israel
- 1 killed, 9 injured following gunfire near U.S. Tennessee State Univ.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.