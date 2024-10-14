1 killed, 9 injured following gunfire near U.S. Tennessee State Univ.

Xinhua) 13:26, October 14, 2024

HOUSTON, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was shot dead and nine others were injured after gunfire erupted on Saturday near Tennessee State University, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officials said.

The school was celebrating homecoming at the time. But MNPD Commander Anthony McClain clarified that the gunfire did not appear to be directly connected to the events.

"It's unfortunate that a few folks ruined it for everybody," said McClain. "We have to come to a point to stop this violence."

A 24-year-old man was killed. Among the injured, three were girls aged 12-14 years old, MNPD Public Affairs Director Don Aaron said.

Most victims were likely innocent bystanders shot during an exchange of gunfire that occurred between two groups of people, officials said.

"At least one of the injured is suspected to have been involved in the gunfire," the MNPD posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

An investigation is underway.

