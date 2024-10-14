1 killed, 9 injured following gunfire near U.S. Tennessee State Univ.
HOUSTON, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was shot dead and nine others were injured after gunfire erupted on Saturday near Tennessee State University, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officials said.
The school was celebrating homecoming at the time. But MNPD Commander Anthony McClain clarified that the gunfire did not appear to be directly connected to the events.
"It's unfortunate that a few folks ruined it for everybody," said McClain. "We have to come to a point to stop this violence."
A 24-year-old man was killed. Among the injured, three were girls aged 12-14 years old, MNPD Public Affairs Director Don Aaron said.
Most victims were likely innocent bystanders shot during an exchange of gunfire that occurred between two groups of people, officials said.
"At least one of the injured is suspected to have been involved in the gunfire," the MNPD posted on X, previously known as Twitter.
An investigation is underway.
Photos
Related Stories
- Latest report shows US cyber weapon can 'frame other countries' for its own espionage operations
- Report makes further revelation of conspiracies behind U.S.-hyped "Volt Typhoon"
- Volt Typhoon III report exposes US cyber forces operations
- U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel
- Hurricane Milton plows across U.S. Florida, leaving at least 10 dead
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.