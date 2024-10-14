Report makes further revelation of conspiracies behind U.S.-hyped "Volt Typhoon"

Xinhua) 10:15, October 14, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. intelligence agencies have carried out cyber espionage activities around the world and launched "False Flag" operations to mislead investigators and researchers and frame "Adversary Countries," according to the latest findings of a Chinese investigation.

The "Operation Volt Typhoon" is a political farce staged by the U.S. government itself, said the report, titled "Volt Typhoon III: A Cyber Espionage and Disinformation Campaign Conducted by U.S. Government Agencies."

The report is the third of its kind released by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and the National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology.

