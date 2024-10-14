Home>>
Report makes further revelation of conspiracies behind U.S.-hyped "Volt Typhoon"
(Xinhua) 10:15, October 14, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. intelligence agencies have carried out cyber espionage activities around the world and launched "False Flag" operations to mislead investigators and researchers and frame "Adversary Countries," according to the latest findings of a Chinese investigation.
The "Operation Volt Typhoon" is a political farce staged by the U.S. government itself, said the report, titled "Volt Typhoon III: A Cyber Espionage and Disinformation Campaign Conducted by U.S. Government Agencies."
The report is the third of its kind released by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and the National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel
- 1 dead, 12 trapped underground in U.S. Colorado gold mine
- Hurricane Milton plows across U.S. Florida, leaving at least 10 dead
- Yearlong Gaza conflict exposes Washington's duplicity in Middle East
- U.S. Florida beefs up preparation for Hurricane Milton
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.