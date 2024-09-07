Russia has no timetable for ending special operation in Ukraine, says Kremlin
MOSCOW, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Russia will continue its special military operation until all objectives are achieved and there is currently no set deadline for when it will end, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.
"We must fulfill the goals that were set at the start of the special military operation," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum currently being held in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.
Peskov said that it is important to ensure security and predictability for future generations, and to establish a new security architecture across the continent.
The spokesman added that there are no specific time limits regarding when the special operation should end.
"The timing is not important here," Peskov said, expressing hope however that this would be sooner rather than later.
