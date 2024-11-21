Russia fires first ICBM at Ukraine: Kiev

Xinhua) 21:31, November 21, 2024

KIEV, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine for the first time during a missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The ICBM was fired from Russia's southern Astrakhan region, the Air Force said on Telegram, without specifying the missile type.

The attack included eight other missiles. The air defense shot down six cruise missiles, while the remaining missiles caused no "significant consequences," the Air Force added.

Regional governor Sergii Lysak said the massive attack on Dnipro damaged an industrial enterprise and caused two fires in the city.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, directing questions to the Defense Ministry.

