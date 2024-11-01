Languages

Chinese and Russian scholars and students highlight the countries' deep bonds and friendship

By Chu Mengqi, Kou Jie, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 16:08, November 01, 2024

China and Russia are neighbors connected by shared mountains and rivers, and they have a solid foundation for cultural exchange.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Language learning and classic literature serve as bridges that foster exchanges and cooperation across various fields between the two nations.

