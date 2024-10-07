Russia to test hydrogen-powered vessel in October
MOSCOW, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia's first hydrogen-powered vessel, named Ecobalt, is scheduled to undergo sea trials this month, local media reported on Monday.
The vessel, designed as a 12-passenger recreational boat, is equipped with an electrochemical generator powered by hydrogen fuel, said Oleg Savchenko, general director of the Krylov State Research Center (KSRC).
"This will be Russia's first vessel with a domestically-produced electrochemical hydrogen generator, representing a fully-import-substituted technology," RIA Novosti quoted Savchenko as saying.
The KSRC, a leading developer of ship designs, materials, and technologies for the Russian Navy, is spearheading the project.
The vessel was constructed at the Gorky Zelenodolsk Shipyard by Ak Bars, based on the design by the KSRC's Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau.
Renat Mistakhov, general director of Ak Bars, has said that the vessel is a prototype for refining hydrogen-based technology and developing a universal power module using fuel cells.
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin reshuffles Russian Security Council, adds key new members
- 30th international trade fair for travel & tourism opens in Russia
- Russia has no timetable for ending special operation in Ukraine, says Kremlin
- Russia's Belgorod region declares regional emergency amid ongoing tensions
- Russia evacuates Belgorod residents amid escalating tensions on Ukrainian border
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.