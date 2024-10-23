An invitation from Kazan, Russia

October 23, 2024

Photo taken on Sept. 24 shows the cityscape of Kazan, Russia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Kazan, the capital city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, is a city rich in history and tradition, situated along the Volga River. The name "Kazan" means "cooking pot" in Tatar.

This ancient city, with a history spanning over a thousand years, now serves as the host city for the 2024 BRICS summit.

Kazan's historical depth and modern dynamism make it one of Russia's most important political, scientific, educational, cultural, and sporting hubs. Founded in 1804, Kazan Federal University—Russia's third oldest university—has nurtured some of the country's greatest minds, including Lenin and the renowned author Leo Tolstoy.

As the capital of Tatarstan, the city is also home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the most iconic being the Kazan Kremlin, a symbol of the city's diverse cultural heritage.

In recent years, Kazan has become one of Russia's most modern cities, with the rise of IT parks, innovation centers, luxury hotels, and entertainment complexes along the Kazanka River, injecting fresh vitality into its ancient foundations.

Kazan's strong cultural and economic ties with Chinese cities make it a vital bridge in mutual cooperation.

Photo shows the "Kazan Family Center", also known as the "Kazan Wedding Palace", in Kazan, Russia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 26 shows the cityscape of Kazan, Russia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 24 shows Kazan Federal University, in Kazan, Russia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 25 shows the Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

