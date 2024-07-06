Putin, Orban discuss Ukrainian crisis, Russia-EU ties during talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the European Union (EU) during talks in Moscow Friday, according to the Kremlin.

Putin noted that it is important for both sides to continue dialogue, despite the current difficult geopolitical situation. He said that both leaders discussed the Ukrainian crisis, particularly potential approaches to resolving the conflict.

Putin said that Orban had informed him about the recent meetings that the prime minister held in Kiev, including Hungary's proposals for a ceasefire, which would create necessary conditions for negotiations with Russia.

"I have repeatedly said that we have always been and remain open to discussing a political and diplomatic settlement," Putin said, adding however that Kiev is still unwilling to abandon the idea of continuing the war "to a victorious end."

Putin reiterated that the implementation of Moscow's peace initiative, recently proposed by the Russian leader, would allow for the cessation of hostilities and the start of negotiations.

He stressed the importance of achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, rather than a temporary ceasefire that would allow the Kiev regime to regroup and rearm, adding that all conditions within Moscow's peace proposal must be met.

During his speech, Orban noted that peace is crucial for Europe, and that it was impossible to achieve peace without diplomacy and work.

The Hungarian prime minister said that Moscow and Kiev are very far apart in their views, and many steps would need to be taken to end the war. Despite this, Orban said that establishing contact was a crucial step, and that Hungary would continue to work in this direction.

Putin further noted that the two leaders exchanged views on Russia-EU ties, which are currently at their lowest point, and the principles of a future security architecture for Europe.

