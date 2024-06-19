DPRK top leader meets with visiting Russian president

Xinhua) 08:21, June 19, 2024

SEOUL, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), greeted visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Pyongyang International Airport, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

Kim shook hands with Putin and embraced him warmly, the report said.

The DPRK leader expressed his joy and gladness to meet Putin again in Pyongyang some 270 days after their meeting at the Vostochny Spaceport in September last year, the KCNA reported.

The Russian president extended his deep gratitude to the DPRK leader for coming to the airport to greet him.

The two leaders had a friendly chat after arriving at the lodging quarters Kumsusan State Guest House, according to the report.

Putin's visit is of great importance in "reliably promoting the strategic and future-oriented development of the DPRK-Russia relations," the report said.

