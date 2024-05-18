DPRK test-fires tactical ballistic missile using new navigation system

Xinhua) 10:38, May 18, 2024

SEOUL, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a test fire of tactical ballistic missile using a new autonomous navigation system in its eastern waters on Friday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

The accuracy and reliability of the autonomous navigation system were verified through the test fire, the KCNA report said.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, oversaw the test fire and expressed his satisfaction over the military strategic value as a result of the independent development and successful introduction of the autonomous navigation system, the report said.

Also on Friday, Kim visited a defense industrial complex responsible for the production of major weapons and equipment, during which he learned about the technologies of newly updated weapons and equipment and expressed his pleasure with "the remarkable progress" made by the enterprise, according to another KCNA dispatch.

Noting that the security risks posed by enemy forces with their reckless military confrontation moves have made the DPRK more strictly aware of the necessity of bolstering its nuclear war deterrent, the top leader stressed the need to continue to expedite efforts for building up the country's nuclear force "without halt or hesitation," the report said.

