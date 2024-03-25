Top Chinese diplomat meets WPK delegation in Beijing

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Kim Song Nam, international department director of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Kim Song Nam, international department director of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, in Beijing on Saturday.

Noting that it is an unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government in the new era to maintain, consolidate and develop the traditional friendship with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with the DPRK to run a series of activities of the China-DPRK Friendship Year, expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and open up brighter prospects for China-DPRK relations.

Kim Song Nam said the DPRK-China friendship is the common strategic wealth of the two countries, adding the DPRK appreciates China's support for its socialist cause and will also support China's measures taken on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, among others.

