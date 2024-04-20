DPRK test-fires new anti-aircraft missile
SEOUL, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a power test of a super-large warhead designed for the "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile and a test launch of the "Pyoljji-1-2" new-type anti-aircraft missile on Friday afternoon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.
The tests were conducted in the western waters off the Korean Peninsula, and a certain goal was attained, the report said.
According to the KCNA report, the tests were part of the regular activities for the rapid development of technologies in various aspects such as tactical and technical performance and operation of new-type weapon systems.
The tests had nothing to do with the regional situation, the report added.
