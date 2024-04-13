China committed to developing traditional friendly cooperation with DPRK: top legislator

April 13, 2024

PYONGYANG, April 12 (Xinhua) -- It has always been the steadfast strategic policy of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government to safeguard, solidify and develop China-DPRK traditional friendly cooperation, Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, said here on Friday.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the "China-DPRK Friendship Year."

China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) officially established diplomatic relations 75 years ago, opening a new era in the history of the two parties and two countries, he said.

Looking back, the two sides shared weal and woe and fought together, forging a great militant friendship through blood, said Zhao, adding that the two sides have been trusting each other and standing together through thick and thin to cement and develop the socialist cause in the two countries.

The top leaders of the two parties and two countries have held five historic meetings and maintained close communication through letters and phone calls, advancing China-DPRK relations into a new historical period, he said.

The continuous progress of exchanges and cooperation between the two countries has vigorously promoted the cause of socialism, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and making major contributions to regional peace and stability, Zhao said.

Under the new circumstances in the new era, China is pleased with the fruitful results achieved in the development of China-DPRK relations, Zhao said.

China and the DPRK are good neighbors, good friends and good comrades, he said, adding that both sides are united with sincerity and have been supporting each other in safeguarding the common interests of the two countries as well as international equity and justice.

